San Mateo County opens free permanent COVID-19 testing site

The new permanent COVID-19 testing site is located in the parking lot of Jefferson Union High School at 699 Serramonte Boulevard in Daly City.
699 Serramonte Blvd in Daly City (Jefferson Union HS parking lot) is the new home of a permanent COVID testing site in San Mateo County. It just opened at 10 a.m., runs until 4 p.m. Mon thru Friday. You can drive up or walk-up. Schedule an appt here: https://t.co/s3to75eOTq pic.twitter.com/FMIW61pXcV— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 1, 2020
Testing runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be accessed by driving in or walking up to receive a test, appointments are recommended.
The test being offered are the less-invasive self-swab kits.
The expanded testing comes at a time when San Mateo County, now in the purple tier with most other Bay Area counties, reported 466 new positive COVID cases Tuesday.
"We can't rest until we test, it's extremely important," said David Canepa, San Mateo County supervisor. "You see that huge line - that's for testing on a Tuesday. People want to get tested, considering they're coming back from Thanksgiving."
Daly City, where the testing center is located, is currently leading San Mateo County with the highest numbers of cases to date.
Canepa said this permanent testing site will help workers in the county get tested more easily, given its close proximity to major employment hubs like skilled nursing facilities, large hospitals, and San Francisco International Airport.
Daily testing capacity is approximately 500 tests according to Canepa.
You can make an appointment at their website here.
