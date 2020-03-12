Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

So far, there have been 869 COVID-19 related deaths reported in California with more than 26,000 cases statewide, many of those popping up in the nine Bay Area counties, including Santa Cruz.
Here are the latest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Bay Area:
- Alameda County: 1114 cases, 41 deaths
- Contra Costa County: 685 cases,19 deaths
- Marin County: 187 cases, 10 deaths
- Napa County: 44 cases, 2 deaths
- San Francisco County: 1,137 cases, 20 deaths
- San Mateo County: 838 cases, 28 deaths
- Santa Clara County: 1,870 cases, 73 deaths
- Santa Cruz County: 98 cases, 2 death
- Solano County: 156 cases, 2 deaths
- Sonoma County: 180 cases, 2 death
