Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

Here are the latest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Bay Area:

Alameda County: 1114 cases, 41 deaths

Contra Costa County: 685 cases,19 deaths

Marin County: 187 cases, 10 deaths

Napa County: 44 cases, 2 deaths

San Francisco County: 1,137 cases, 20 deaths

San Mateo County: 838 cases, 28 deaths

Santa Clara County: 1,870 cases, 73 deaths

Santa Cruz County: 98 cases, 2 death

Solano County: 156 cases, 2 deaths

Sonoma County: 180 cases, 2 death

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization as cases continuing to rise worldwide and right here in the San Francisco Bay Area.So far, there have been 869 COVID-19 related deaths reported in California with more than 26,000 cases statewide, many of those popping up in the nine Bay Area counties, including Santa Cruz.