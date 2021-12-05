Dancing Grannies make 1st public appearance since 4 members killed in Wisconsin Christmas parade

"We really decided that we needed to do this for them," said Sharon Millard, who has been a member of the group for seven years.
The Dancing Grannies, a holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years, are a joyful twist on America's expectations that parades are supposed to feature mainly school-age dance troupes.
The group grew out of an exercise class in 1984, with dozens of women, most ranging in age from their mid-50s to mid-70s, cycling in and out of the group over the years. They have only one requirement: You need to be a grandmother.
MORE: 'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted at Christmas parade
But tragedy struck the group when, as they marched down yet another Main Street, holiday music blaring around them, three grandmothers were killed.
Members are still morning the loss of grandmothers Tamara Durand, 52, Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson, 79, Leanna "Lee" Owen, 71 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, who reportedly helped the troupe with their shows.
"We don't have enough [members] to do a parade anymore because of the loss we've had, but we do have enough to walk in the parade and honor those who died," Millard told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN.
WATCH: Wisconsin Christmas parade survivor describes 'screams and chaos'
With attendees holding signs that read "Granny Strong!" and sharing "Merry Christmas" wishes, the group's remaining members walked the Christmas parade in Franklin, another Milwaukee suburb about 15 miles southeast of Waukesha.
"The other grannies will be looking down and enjoying the parade in their memory," Millard said.
"I think they're happy where they are, I know they're spending Christmas with Jesus now," she added.
While the Grannies didn't dance in this weekend's parade, they hope to bring back the pompoms and sassy hip sways once they recruit more members in the spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.