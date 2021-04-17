Society

Hundreds march through streets of Oakland calling for justice after recent police killings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds march through Oakland protesting Daunte Wright killing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Oakland calling for justice after a Minnesota officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this week.

The protest started at Oscar Grant Plaza Friday night where several demonstrators spoke before marching down 14th Street.

RELATED: Daunte Wright's parents 'can't accept' traffic stop shooting that killed son was a mistake

The majority of the protesters were peaceful, however, some did smash the windows of several businesses including Target and Oaklandish. Another group set a car on fire at the Honda dealership as well as small fires outside multiple buildings.

VIDEO: Protesters use rocks to smash windows at Oakland Target
EMBED More News Videos

Some protesters in Oakland were caught on camera using rocks and other objects to smash the windows of a Target store on Friday night.



A flyer has been circulating on social media for the past few days that says "abolish the police" and asks for justice for Daunte Wright, Donovan Lynch, who was shot and killed in Virginia last month, and Tyrell Wilson, a Danville man who was also shot and killed by police last month.

Civil rights attorney, John Burris, who is representing Tyrell Wilson's family. I spoke to him about the idea of "abolishing police."

"To me that's what abolishment means, abolishing certain types of policing activities and put in its place more humane policing that helps preserve the community as opposed to tearing it down and or killing people, when you should, in fact, be protecting them," said Burris.

RELATED: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?

ABC7 News also spoke to Oakland Council member, Noel Gallo, about how Oakland stores boarded up windows ahead of the demonstration.

"I understand the people's frustrations...the only thing that I would ask is to respect the properties," said Gallo.

"It's not just the shootings that take place, those we all know. It's the day and day out policing where people are subject to racial profiling where police officers are stopping them, looking at them. I represent hundreds of people along those lines and yeah they're angry, and they should be," said Burris.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandprotestpolice shootingoscar grantrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News