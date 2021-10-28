List of Bay Area events to celebrate Día de los Muertos

2021 DAY OF THE DEAD EVENTS IN THE BAY AREA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Day of the Dead celebrations are coming back to life this year after going virtual last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. But things are not entirely back to normal.Oakland'sfestival, which drew about 100,000 people in past years, is changing focus.The Unity Council, which organizes the event in the Fruitvale District, is doing away with the music stages and instead offering a health fair and vaccination clinic."We know a lot of folks in our community have not been able to be vaccinated due to the schedules of the clinics and vaccination sites," said Itzel Diaz, interim Director of Development and Communication at Unity Council.The Fruitvale has been hit hard by the pandemic. The area has a large Latino population, many of which are front-line workers who could not stay home during the height of the pandemic.The district had one of the highest infection rates in Oakland and still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.As a result, the focus of the festival this year is on physical and mental healing.is featured on posters promoting the event. Ais a traditional healer who uses herbs and plants to cure physical and emotional illnesses.Instead of having music stages as was typical before the pandemic, this year the festival will have a community health fair and a vaccination clinic.Unity Council is also partnering with La Clínica to offer a drumming circle featuring dozens of African djembe drums."There are certain beats in the djembe drums traced back generations. When everyone tunes in with this rhythm, you connect to the harmony. You connect to the vibrations and tap into that energy. That offers an opportunity to balance our minds and emotions, our body and spirit. We have this collective healing that happens," said Raul Pacheco, a behavioral health educator for La Clínica's Cultura and Bienestar Program.Several healing drumming circles will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. during the festival. They will be led by Arturo Carrillo, who has conducted drumming circles at The Wright Institute and the San Francisco Human Rights Commission.This year's event is also not having any vendors. Organizers are encouraging attendees to patronize local shops and restaurants that suffered from the pandemic."There are little shops that sell all kinds of art and jewelry. So we really want to make sure that this is also a platform for them so they can stay around a long time," said Diaz.October 30, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Free)Mexican Heritage Plaza1700 Alum Rock AvenueThe event features a curated altar walk along Alum Rock Avenue starting at the Mexican Heritage Plaza to Highway 101. Music and folkloric dancing will greet walkers along the route. A community celebration featuring music by La Misa Negra will take place at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.October 30, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (FREE)Peralta Hacienda Historical Park2465 34th Avenue.Trick or treating and art activities precede a special performance by the Oakland Ballet Company.October 30, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (FREE)Rohnert Park Community Center Complex5491 Snyder LaneThe event includes a haunted maze and a costume parade for Halloween along with community altars and a performance by Ballet Folklorico de Petaluma Paquiyollotzin and Danza Xantotl Aztec Dancers.October 30, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (FREE)Chapel of the Chimes Hayward32992 Mission BoulevardA community event featuring an altar blessing, folkloric dancers, mariachi music and a free lunch and coloring books.October 31, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Free)International Boulevard & Fruitvale AvenueThe festival won't have the typical music stages, but instead will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, healing activities, Aztec dancers, a lowrider car showcase and Day of the Dead altar displays.November 1, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (FREE)Sonoma Community Center276 East Napa StreetThe public is invited to a special ceremony to light a 12-foot community altar. There will be music and food. Visitors can bring a small momento to add to the altar that will be on display until November 3.November 1, 6:00 p.m.San Jose Woman's Club (FREE - $12)75 South 11th StreetAn hour-long musical performance showcasing Día de los Muertos through the lens of different cultures.November 2, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Admission: $5- $10 (Proof of vaccination required)Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (MCCLA)2868 Mission Street, San FranciscoThe indoor altar display can be viewed until November 19. On November 2, there will be a special ceremony featuring an altar display, Aztec dancers, a poetry reading and a musical performance by Intl Batey.November 2, 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (FREE)Lone Tree Cemetery Association24591 Fairview AvenueA free community event featuring mariachi music and sugar skull making classes. Complimentary food will be served from 4-6 p.m.Until November 5, 2021 (FREE)SOMArts Cultural Center934 Brannan StreetAn altar exhibit by 19 artists curated by Rio Yañez and Carolina Quintanilla. The exhibit focused on how rituals have changed during the pandemic.November 5, 7:30 p.m. & November 7, 2:00 p.m. ($24-$59)Paramount TheaterA blend of dance, music and colorful costumes presented by Oakland Ballet.November 6, 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. (FREE)Albert J. Boro Community Center50 Canal StreetA wide ranging event that includes a car procession through San Rafael, an altar display, a walking procession through the Canal neighborhood, food, music and dance.November 6, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.200 Georgia StreetA community event featuring music and food. Performances by local mariachi groups, Aztec and folkloric dancers.Día de los Muertos ConcertNovember 6, 2:00 p.m. ($17.50 - $115)San Francisco SymphonyDavies Symphony Hall201 Van Ness AvenueEnluis Montes Olivar Will conduct the annuall concert that features traditional Latin American music from Buenos Aires to Mexico.Until November 28Oakland Museum of California1000 Oak StreetLower level near the entrance to the Gallery of California Natural SciencesThere will not be an in-person celebration this year, but various virtual activities are available at the museum website. An altar display commemorating COVID-19 victims is on display until November 28.