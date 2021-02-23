animals

Dead pygmy sperm whale washes ashore at Sonoma County beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Marine Mammal Center reported that a dead female pygmy sperm whale washed ashore Sunday morning at North Salmon Creek Beach in Sonoma County.

After performing a necropsy, officials say the whale was 8 feet long and was pregnant.

RELATED: Dead humpback whale washes ashore at San Francisco's Baker Beach

"The Center has only responded to three other pygmy sperm whales in our 45-year history as it's rare to see a pygmy sperm whale wash ashore," said Barbie Halaska, Necropsy Manager at The Marine Mammal Center. "They are a deep diving, toothed whale species. The animal infrequently breaches the ocean's surface unlike humpback and gray whales along the California coast."

Officials are still investigating what caused the whale to wash ashore and likely won't have answers until they receive the results from the necropsy.

"We are most interested in discovering whether the animal died from a ship strike or entanglement, both human-caused fatalities that our research can help us understand how to prevent," said Halaska. "We also have seen whales that died due to malnutrition or entanglement in fishing gear."

The remains of the whale will be left to decompose naturally on North Salmon Creek Beach.

See more stories and videos related to whales here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbodega baywhalemarine mammal centeranimal newsoceansanimalssonoma county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
A look at CuriOdyssey's summer camps in San Mateo
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary amid power outages
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Bay Area businesses prepare for move to red tier
Grand Princess COVID outbreak: Passengers reflect 1 year later
Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
Some East Bay teachers discourage kids from in-person learning
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man arrested for threatening to kill Asians
Berkeley City Council to vote on 'groundbreaking' police reform
Solano Co. parents create classroom in their garage for kids
Show More
3 children airlifted after car crashes into SoCal daycare center
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
SF Moscone Center vaccination site on 'pause' again
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
More TOP STORIES News