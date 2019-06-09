Delaware vacation attack victim accuses Dominican Republic resort of victim blaming

Tammy Lawrence-Daley says she was viciously attacked by a stranger at the Majestic Elegance all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana in January.
She went to get a snack at the bustling resort when she heard footsteps.
"He just plowed into my back and I remember the grunt he made when he hit me. It's in my nightmares," she says.
Lawrence-Daley says the assailant then dragged her limp body into a dark crawl space where she was found hours later by her husband.
Lawrence-Daley suffered a broken orbital, broken hand, nerve damage and other injuries. She has had a half dozen surgeries and procedures since the attack.
The family says the Dominican police investigation was inadequate at best.
Earlier this week, The Majestic Elegance Resort responded in a statement saying Lawrence-Daley demanded a $2.2 million payout.
"Mrs. Lawrence who is a professional in the insurance industry in the United States, formally demanded a $2.2 million compensation agreement. After receiving no positive response, she disclosed her version of the case, 4 months after it happened," a portion of the statement read.
The hotel says it continues to cooperate with local authorities in the open investigation.
In a statement obtained by Action News, Lawrence-Daley accuses The Majestic Elegance Resort of victim blaming.
"The resort and its parent company are well off and protected by insurance, but still, refuse to assist Mrs. Lawrence Daley after the tragedy that fell upon her at their resort," said a statement from lawyers representing Lawrence-Daley. "At the time of her stay, hotel cameras were not operable. The hotel unreasonably delayed a search for Mrs. Lawrence Daley, even though they deny this. Now, almost 6 months later, and after plenty of opportunity, the resort continues its failure to protect Mrs. Lawrence Daley. Notably, going so far as to blame the victim."
The vacation attack comes amid multiple other unrelated investigations in the Dominican Republic. Authorities there are still probing the mysterious deaths of a Pennsylvania psychotherapist and an American couple who died at the same resort.
Mrs. Lawrence Daley at the suggestion of her attorneys has no comment in response to the resorts appalling remarks.
Her attorneys state: "Mrs. Lawrence Daley required more than 8 weeks of care after her return home before seeing even a glimpse of her normal life. The resorts choice to pay for Mrs. Lawrence Daley's immediate medical needs and the shelter required before she could return home are appreciated. Still, this does not begin to relieve the many outstanding bills, pain, suffering or the cost of the vacation that was very clearly not enjoyed at Majestic Elegance."
Mrs. Lawrence Daley and her attorneys feel confident that viewers and the public can see that the hotel's attempt to blame the victim in this case is their last plea to avoid taking responsibility for their failures.
Majestic Elegance is a large resort that targets their business to foreign travelers. Their business is entirely dependent on the consumer and customers they are paid to cater, serve, entertain and, we would hope, protect while on their resort.
Majestic Elegance, while legally owned by a public Dominican Company is a sister resort in a much larger group of resorts owned and operated by the Batle Group. The Batle Group, its parent company Cadena Mar, S.L. and affiliates own and operate at least 10 other resorts, including Majestic Elegance Cancun, Majestic Colonial, Majestic Mirage, Mar Hotels Ferrera Blanca, Mar Hotels Rosa del Mar & Spa, Mar Sense Puerto Pollensa & Spa, Mar Hotels Playa de Muro Suites, Mar Hotels Playa Mar & Spa, Mar Hotels Paradise Club & Spa, Hotel Lively Mallorca, and Lively Magaluf Hotel.
The resort and its parent company are well off and protected by insurance, but still, refuse to assist Mrs. Lawrence Daley after the tragedy that fell upon her at their resort. At only first glance, based on the resorts unwillingness to protect their customer, Mrs. Lawrence Daley and her attorneys would urge travelers to hesitate or refrain from staying at the Majestic Elegance or its sister resorts until the resort takes such action to protect and respect its customer.
At the time of her stay, hotel cameras were not operable. The hotel unreasonably delayed a search for Mrs. Lawrence Daley, even though they deny this. Now, almost 6 months later, and after plenty of opportunity, the resort continues its failure to protect Mrs. Lawrence Daley. Notably, going so far as to blame the victim.
Mrs. Lawrence Daley is hopeful that with the help of her attorneys, the resort will come to the forefront and make up for its prior lack of accommodation and protection. Until such time, Mrs. Lawrence Daley urges others to be aware and to hesitate before visiting Majestic Elegance. Mrs. Lawrence Daley fears this could happen again, presenting these incredible hurdles and difficulties to other customers of the resorts.