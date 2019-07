Delaware vacation attack victim accuses Dominican Republic resort of victim blaming

Official information from Majestic Resorts Punta Cana pic.twitter.com/97BIdz7aEE — Majestic Resorts - 5* star luxury hotels (@MajesticResorts) June 5, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. -- A Delaware woman at the center of an alleged vacation attack in the Dominican Republic is accusing the resort of victim blaming.Tammy Lawrence-Daley says she was viciously attacked by a stranger at the Majestic Elegance all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana in January.She went to get a snack at the bustling resort when she heard footsteps."He just plowed into my back and I remember the grunt he made when he hit me. It's in my nightmares," she says.Lawrence-Daley says the assailant then dragged her limp body into a dark crawl space where she was found hours later by her husband.Lawrence-Daley suffered a broken orbital, broken hand, nerve damage and other injuries. She has had a half dozen surgeries and procedures since the attack.The family says the Dominican police investigation was inadequate at best.Earlier this week, The Majestic Elegance Resort responded in a statement saying Lawrence-Daley demanded a $2.2 million payout. "Mrs. Lawrence who is a professional in the insurance industry in the United States, formally demanded a $2.2 million compensation agreement. After receiving no positive response, she disclosed her version of the case, 4 months after it happened," a portion of the statement read.The hotel says it continues to cooperate with local authorities in the open investigation.In a statement obtained by Action News, Lawrence-Daley accuses The Majestic Elegance Resort of victim blaming."The resort and its parent company are well off and protected by insurance, but still, refuse to assist Mrs. Lawrence Daley after the tragedy that fell upon her at their resort," said a statement from lawyers representing Lawrence-Daley. "At the time of her stay, hotel cameras were not operable. The hotel unreasonably delayed a search for Mrs. Lawrence Daley, even though they deny this. Now, almost 6 months later, and after plenty of opportunity, the resort continues its failure to protect Mrs. Lawrence Daley. Notably, going so far as to blame the victim."The vacation attack comes amid multiple other unrelated investigations in the Dominican Republic. Authorities there are still probing the mysterious deaths of a Pennsylvania psychotherapist and an American couple who died at the same resort.