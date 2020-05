Derrick Almena has been released on bail from Santa Rita Jail. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 4, 2020

DUBLIN, Calf. (KGO) -- Derick Almena has been released on bail where he awaits a new trial of 36 accounts of involuntary manslaughter, for the 36 people who died in the Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland in 2016.The Alameda County Sheriff announced on Twitter that the Ghost Ship defendant was released on Monday at 4 p.m. from Santa Rita Jail.Almena was released to Lake County, where his wife and children live, on $150,000 bail from the Alameda County jail with an electronic ankle monitor.