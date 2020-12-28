SF-based organization 'Designing A Difference' creates fashion industry jobs during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Founder of Designing A Difference Rebecca Cahua is giving back while keeping the Bay Area fashion and manufacturing industry alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think my ultimate goal in life, and in general, is just to get to a place where I can really impact people's lives. And if that may be through fashion, if that's my channel and my outlet that allows me to do that, then that's the direction I'll go," said Cahua.
Designing A Difference created The DaD Sewing House, an operating contract manufacturer that provides cut and sew services for fashion designer, apparel brands, and interior soft goods. Located in San Francisco, the DaD Sewing House helps generate stable jobs for those with employment barriers, as well as supports the fashion industry in the city.
"Designing A Difference is helping this community in so many ways. She's employing a lot of people right now. And she has been employing a lot of people throughout this whole pandemic, when most people were laying people off," Nate Liggins, RN holistic health coach.
The organization also distributes lunches to Bay Area homeless communities with the support of group of volunteers and funders. Designing A Difference hosts various community give back events, and recently completed their "Holiday Give Back" virtual event.
"Being able to get up and do something like this. And then seeing people that come together to support is just always really empowering," said Cahua.
To help support, visit here.
