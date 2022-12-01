Disney's Frozen cast shares behind-the-scenes look at hit Broadway show in SF

Here's an icy inside look at Disney's Frozen now playing at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disney's Frozen has arrived in San Francisco, and the hit Broadway show's special effects, elaborate costumes and moving musical score are sure to give goosebumps and melt hearts.

ABC7's Jobina Fortson, Kumasi Aaron, and Reggie Aqui experienced it all, and did a little singing of their own, behind-the-scenes on performance night.

Watch the video above to meet the cast as they share what it's really like backstage with surprises along the way.

See sparkling costumes and wigs, discover fun facts about the stars that play Elsa and Anna, watch Sven transform from man to reindeer, and more.

Look out for a friendly casting competition amongst Reggie, Kumasi, and Jobina which reveals who'll be the next Elsa. Plus, the actor behind Olaf gives viewers a peek into a day in the life on the road!

Don't miss your chance to catch the hit musical playing now through Dec. 30 at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre.

