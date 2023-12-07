Gerald Ramsey and Peter Hargrave, the actors who play Mufasa and Scar in "The Lion King", joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about the show.

Actors from 'Disney's The Lion King' talk about breathing life into Tony award-winning musical

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One brother is the king of the Pride Lands. And when it comes to brains, the other brother's got the lion's share.

Based on the 1994 animated classic, the Broadway musical adaptation of "Disney's The Lion King" is playing now at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre.

Gerald Ramsey and Peter Hargrave, the actors who play Mufasa and Scar in the Tony Award-winning production, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about the show.

Since opening in 1998, "The Lion King" has worked itself up to being the highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time, playing nearly 7,000 shows worldwide and amassing six Tony awards.

It will be playing in San Francisco until Dec. 30. More information and tickets for the show can found at BroadwaySF.com.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live