movie news

Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer

If you're one of the tens of people who have yet to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home," here's something that's new to you: the teaser trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

The trailer, shown to people who stuck around after the credits of the latest Spider-Man film, is just the tease you'd expect from Marvel.

In it, Doctor Strange is seen dealing with further fall-out from his spell-gone-bonkers that had huge consequences in "No Way Home." He's joined here by Wong and Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch).

"The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," he says at one point, and we have to heartily agree, Strange. But we're excited to find out more.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premieres May 6, 2022.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarvelotrc
MOVIE NEWS
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
James Franco breaks 4-year silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Academy unveils Oscars shortlist for several categories
TOP STORIES
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Show More
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News