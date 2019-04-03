Dodger Stadium fight: Family of injured fan considers taking legal action

Carl Douglas, the attorney for the family, says Rafael Reyna remains in intensive care at LAC+USC Medical Center on Tuesday. He says he is improving but is in very serious condition.
The wife of the 47-year-old says her husband suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain after the fight early Saturday morning following a Dodgers game. She was on the phone with him at the time and says she heard a man and a woman arguing with him.
"I was hearing the arguing happening and then I heard like a smack, a crack. It sounded like a baseball bat, and then I heard him start moaning," wife Christel Reyna said.
The attack comes almost eight years to the day after San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow was attacked in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium. He was left permanently disabled. Two men were convicted of assaulting him.
The Reynas' attorney says they expect to file a lawsuit, believing that will be the only way to get answers.
"The question has to be, 'L.A. Dodgers, is it really any safer for your millions of fans who pass through those turnstiles every single home game?' And we're hopeful for answers to that important question," Douglas said.
The Dodgers say the LAPD is investigating the attack, and the Dodgers are cooperating fully with the investigation.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s who may have driven off in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.
Reyna's family faces a struggle with mounting medical bills. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rafael Reyna and his family. To donate, click here.