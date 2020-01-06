animal rescue

Watch as an excited Chihuahua is reunited with his owner following a car crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (KGO) -- A Florida dog owner was happily reunited with his Chihuahua on Saturday after the pair was separated after a New Year's Eve car crash.

Max ran into the arms of his owner and you can see his excitement with his tail wagging back and forth.

Ever since the crash, the owner and officers returned to the site daily with doggy treats looking for Max.

Over the weekend, he was there waiting and you can hear the owner's excitement as he says "oh my god!" repeatedly.
