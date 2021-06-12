'I just want Leo back': Dog stolen in car break-in during couple's anniversary trip in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Stockton couple is asking for the community's help after their dog of 10 years was stolen from inside their vehicle in the Fisherman's Wharf area in San Francisco.It was their 12th year anniversary and instead of looking at photos of their trip to San Francisco, Jacqueline and Refugio Zavala are looking back at photos of their dog, Leo, hoping to see him again."It was just windy and we had gone on more than 7 hours of tours and I had Leo the whole time," said Jacqueline Zavala Lee."We decided to leave him in the car. We left him inside his carrier bag and out him in the bottom of the seat. He just sleeps there," said Refugio Zavala.An hour later, as the Zavala's walked back to their car they noticed Leos blanket on the sidewalk."My heart just plummeted," said Jacqueline Zavala Lee and added, "I literally feel like a part of my heart is gone. I'm worried about him."Jacqueline and Refugio believe thieves saw the luggage in the back of the vehicle and took Leo as he began barking trying to protect their belongings."I'm 100 % sure that if it had not been for Leo there they probably would've taken everything...money can be remade and stuff can be rebought but Leo. He is our baby," said Jacqueline Zavala Lee.The latest crime data released from San Francisco Police shows an uptick in theft's from vehicles. From April 2020 to April 2021 an increase of 57%, but mostly locals are aware of this.Luz: "Did you leave anything in your car during your time here?"Antonio Reston (Dallas resident): "Yes, I actually. Well in a parking garage and I do have stuff"Tonight SFPD investigators asking the public to help reunite Leo with his family. The 10 year old Yorkie has a green line in his lower extremities. As to the Zavala's this is their message to the thievesI don't care about the circumstances. I just want Leo back," said Jacqueline Zavala Lee.Zavala-Lee says she is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for Leo's safe return and is prepared to offer more if needed.