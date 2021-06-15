Dog walker pleads for safe return of pet after truck stolen out of Oakland client's driveway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A dog walker has recovered two dogs stolen this afternoon in Oakland, but is still looking for a third one.She tells ABC7 News she was dropping off some dogs at a client's home on Brann Street and Seminary Avenue and left her truck running.As she left the house she saw a man get into the truck and drive off.Inside were two pit bulls and a mastiff-lab mix.Neighbors came out and tried to chase the car down the road, but the person ultimately got away.One of the pit bulls and the mastiff-lab were found tonight with help from people on the Nextdoor app.The woman says her wallet was also in the truck, and the thieves are using her credit card to make purchases in Hayward and at a San Leandro Target.The truck is a 2019 Toyota Tacoma.