Dog walker pleads for safe return of pet after truck stolen out of Oakland client's driveway

EMBED <>More Videos

Pet missing after dog walker's truck stolen in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A dog walker has recovered two dogs stolen this afternoon in Oakland, but is still looking for a third one.

She tells ABC7 News she was dropping off some dogs at a client's home on Brann Street and Seminary Avenue and left her truck running.

As she left the house she saw a man get into the truck and drive off.

Inside were two pit bulls and a mastiff-lab mix.

RELATED: Bay Area woman's truck, rescue dog, and stimulus payment stolen by thieves

Neighbors came out and tried to chase the car down the road, but the person ultimately got away.

One of the pit bulls and the mastiff-lab were found tonight with help from people on the Nextdoor app.

The woman says her wallet was also in the truck, and the thieves are using her credit card to make purchases in Hayward and at a San Leandro Target.

The truck is a 2019 Toyota Tacoma.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklanddogsanimals in perildogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News