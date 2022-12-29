Dolly Parton will give free books to kids under 5 in California starting next year

Dolly Parton will be giving free books to children in California starting next year.

Dolly Parton will be giving free books to children in California starting next year.

The legendary singer and philanthropist will mail a new book to every child under the age of 5 each month, according to an announcement tweet from Gov. Newsom's office.

In order to receive the books, the children must be signed up for her Imagination Library program, which is exapanding to California.

Parton was inspired to create the free book program by her own father, who never learned to read or write.

More than 2.4 million children across the state will be eligible for the program starting in June 2023.