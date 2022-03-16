Politics

Hundreds of students hold 'We Say Gay' rally in NYC to denounce Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill at Citi Field

NEW YORK CITY -- More than 600 students from across New York City and Long Island gathered at Citi Field Wednesday for a "We Say Gay" rally to denounce Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The measure prevents discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3, or in a manner that is not what the state considers age-appropriate.

Critics say the clause is vague and opens the door for targeting students of all ages.

ALSO READ | Caught on video: Woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas
EMBED More News Videos

Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket


The protest took place at the LGBT Network's 26th Annual Youth Rally & Conference.

"The message that we had with the rally, which was the largest in the nation, was that we are not going to be silent," LGBT Network CEO David Kilmnic said. "We are not going to be put in the closet. We are not going to let our LGTB youth have to suffer from not being able to be out in their schools and out in their communities."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is leaning toward signing the bill, and the potential ramifications are top of mind of many students who gathered for a day of networking and empowerment.

"It's crazy that they actually made a law that says that you can't say the word 'gay' in school, which in insane," Sayville High School Sophomore James Talbot said.

Those in attendance said they were rallying to LGBTQ youth and declare -- loudly and proudly -- that "We Say Gay."

Chelsea franklin/senior, landmark H.S.

"It makes me feel like there are still things to change about the government and just America in general and acceptance in general," Landmark High School senior Chelsea Franklin said. "It's really crazy that people can tell you what not to say, especially when it has such an effect on the whole community."

ALSO READ | Caught on video: Woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas
EMBED More News Videos

Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around an Allentown woman's car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueenslgbtq+gaylgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq prideprotestgay rightsciti field
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
East Bay mother faces first degree murder in death of 8-year-old
Atlanta spa shootings continue to stoke fears a year later
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Show More
Study: Allergy season will start much earlier due to climate crisis
Police investigating deadly shooting in Fremont neighborhood
BART resumes Dublin/Pleasanton service after death on tracks
San Mateo Co. says it will end homelessness in 2022
Labrador remains most popular dog in SF, AKC list shows
More TOP STORIES News