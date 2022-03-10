Dorktales Storytime podcast offers classic tales to raise awareness about autism

RELATED: This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music
The host, Jonathan Cormur, is on the spectrum and says he was bullied as a child for being different. Now Cormur says he is helping kids overcome the specific challenges they face.
"The original concept was these classic fairy tales with kind of a dorky or geeky twist to it," said Cormur. "I would do all the voices of all the characters and play all the characters, and it was me and my co-host who I voice."
The podcasts are free on iTunes or all major podcast streaming services. Part of this podcast has shows highlighting "Hidden Heroes of History", focusing on people who were considered geeks who are now great achievers.
