San Francisco has experienced the wettest 10-day period since 1871, says NWS

The New Year's Eve storm didn't surpass the 1994 all-time single-day record. But it did surpass the second place record ... from 1881.

SAN FRANCISCO -- It has been the wettest 10-day period for downtown San Francisco in over 150 years, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Downtown San Francisco received 10.33 inches of rain from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4, says NWS. The last time SF received that much rain was all the way back in 1871. NWS says the all-time 10-day record was 14.37 inches in January 1862.

This isn't the only record San Francisco has topped with the winter rain.

On New Year's Eve, ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted that December was the wettest month all year at 4.76". He says the city saw 31 days worth of December rain fall in only 13 hours---from midnight to 1 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: New Year's Eve storm 2nd wettest day on record for San Francisco

Rain measured at 5.46" in downtown San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service. It was inching close to beating a record of 5.54" in a single day back on Nov. 5, 1994, according to NWS. NYE became the second rainiest single day, surpassing a record from Jan. 29, 1881-- which measured at 4.67" -- 142 years ago.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live