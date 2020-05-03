Coronavirus

Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome' amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON -- White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is calling it "devastatingly worrisome" to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.

She tells "Fox News Sunday" that people "will feel guilty for the rest of our lives" if they pick up the virus because they didn't take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to preexisting conditions or older age.

Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: "We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SF may follow stricter order than Newsom's CA reopening, health official says
Bay Area native honors nurse mother, brother with Top 11 'Idol' performance
'Depression-era numbers': CA recovery will take years, Newsom warns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
'Depression-era numbers': CA recovery will take years, Newsom warns
Calls mount to close live animal markets in Bay Area amid COVID-19 crisis
SF may follow stricter order than Newsom's CA reopening, health official says
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
Some LA County COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted Friday
Show More
Coronavirus: Grim forecast for CA recovery
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Super Science with Drew': Tornado in a bottle
Speeding surges during CA's shelter-in-place order, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News