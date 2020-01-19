VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews amid winter storm

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- Dramatic video captured while emergency crews were standing just off a highway during a winter storm shows a pickup truck skidding off the road and narrowly missing those on the ground below.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a video on Twitter of the close call, which occurred on Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa.

The video shows a pickup truck sliding off the road, nearly hitting troopers and others responding to another incident. Police said no one was hurt, KETV reported.

"If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, slow down and be aware of the road conditions," police said.

Winter storms pounded the Midwest over the weekend, creating dangerous road conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashwinter stormdashcam videocaught on videou.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News