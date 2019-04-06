Fairfield Police DUI Enforcement Team recovers AK-47 rifle

DUI Enforcement Team Recovers AK-47 Rifle https://t.co/4eRrT5CrXV — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) April 6, 2019

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairfield Police found an AK-47 rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds loaded in the magazine during car search Friday night.Officers were tipped off by another driver during a routine traffic stop.That driver told police she had just seen a man with a rifle inside his car at an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Avenue.When police pulled into the complex they found the driver and the car and could clearly see a rifle leaning against the center console with the barrel facing down to the gas pedal.A search of the vehicle produced an illegally possessed 7.62x39 caliber AK-47 rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds loaded in the magazine seated in the rifle. The rifle was within reach of the driver and not concealed.Arrested was 29-year-old Fairfield resident Albert Buggs. He was booked into Solano County Jail for numerous weapons violation charges, as well as a probation violation.Investigators say the officers' follow up on this lead allowed them to take a very dangerous and illegally possessed rifle off the streets.