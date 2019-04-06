Fairfield Police DUI Enforcement Team recovers AK-47 rifle

Fairfield Police found this AK-47 rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds loaded in the magazine during car search Friday night. April 5, 2019. (Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairfield Police found an AK-47 rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds loaded in the magazine during car search Friday night.

Officers were tipped off by another driver during a routine traffic stop.

That driver told police she had just seen a man with a rifle inside his car at an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When police pulled into the complex they found the driver and the car and could clearly see a rifle leaning against the center console with the barrel facing down to the gas pedal.

A search of the vehicle produced an illegally possessed 7.62x39 caliber AK-47 rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds loaded in the magazine seated in the rifle. The rifle was within reach of the driver and not concealed.

Arrested was 29-year-old Fairfield resident Albert Buggs. He was booked into Solano County Jail for numerous weapons violation charges, as well as a probation violation.

Investigators say the officers' follow up on this lead allowed them to take a very dangerous and illegally possessed rifle off the streets.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldduiarrestweaponsgun safetygun controlgun lawstraffic stopguns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News