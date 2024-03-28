Bay Area rescue group already caring for hundreds of abandoned bunnies ahead of Easter

With Easter coming up this weekend, Bay Area animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

With Easter coming up this weekend, Bay Area animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

With Easter coming up this weekend, Bay Area animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

With Easter coming up this weekend, Bay Area animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Easter coming up this weekend, animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

They are complicated pets and need the right home.

One rescue group in Oakland says it already has hundreds of rabbits; many of them picked up off the streets.

MORE: Rabbit crisis: SF animal shelter asking for adoptions as bunny dumping in parks explodes

And now they are worried about a post-Easter surge.

Jessica Peters with Oakland Street Bunz says rabbits are far different than cats and dogs and you should not pick one up on a whim.

"So it should never be a gift. They never should be just solely for children. And it should be something you make a long-term commitment for," said Peters. "Their lifespan is 10 to 12 years or longer, they require specialized veterinary care - they have a very different diet."

Peters recommends fostering a rabbit first before deciding to become an owner.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live