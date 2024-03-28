  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bay Area rescue group already caring for hundreds of abandoned bunnies ahead of Easter

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Oakland rescue group caring for abandoned bunnies ahead of Easter
With Easter coming up this weekend, Bay Area animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Easter coming up this weekend, animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.

They are complicated pets and need the right home.

One rescue group in Oakland says it already has hundreds of rabbits; many of them picked up off the streets.

MORE: Rabbit crisis: SF animal shelter asking for adoptions as bunny dumping in parks explodes

And now they are worried about a post-Easter surge.

Jessica Peters with Oakland Street Bunz says rabbits are far different than cats and dogs and you should not pick one up on a whim.

"So it should never be a gift. They never should be just solely for children. And it should be something you make a long-term commitment for," said Peters. "Their lifespan is 10 to 12 years or longer, they require specialized veterinary care - they have a very different diet."

Peters recommends fostering a rabbit first before deciding to become an owner.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW