Bay Area rescue group already caring for hundreds of abandoned bunnies ahead of Easter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Easter coming up this weekend, animal groups have some advice to those thinking about giving a bunny as a gift.
They are complicated pets and need the right home.
One rescue group in Oakland says it already has hundreds of rabbits; many of them picked up off the streets.
And now they are worried about a post-Easter surge.
Jessica Peters with Oakland Street Bunz says rabbits are far different than cats and dogs and you should not pick one up on a whim.
"So it should never be a gift. They never should be just solely for children. And it should be something you make a long-term commitment for," said Peters. "Their lifespan is 10 to 12 years or longer, they require specialized veterinary care - they have a very different diet."
Peters recommends fostering a rabbit first before deciding to become an owner.
