Massive Italian food wonderland Eataly USA coming to South Bay

It will have all the olive oil, tiramisu and chianti you could ever imagine.
Eataly USA has become a trendy, Italian food hall emporium that's sweeping across major U.S cities, and starting next week -- Silicon Valley.
Eataly's Alex Sager joined ABC7@7 to discuss this slice of Italian heaven. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
Eataly Silicon Valley opens Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m.at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.
