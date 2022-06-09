Italian food

Massive Italian food wonderland Eataly USA coming to South Bay

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Italian food wonderland coming to South Bay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Pizza, pasta, and parmigiano-reggiano. The savory combinations of Italian cuisine are coming to the South Bay as a massive, three-story, 45,000-square-foot food wonderland.

It will have all the olive oil, tiramisu and chianti you could ever imagine.

Eataly USA has become a trendy, Italian food hall emporium that's sweeping across major U.S cities, and starting next week -- Silicon Valley.

Eataly's Alex Sager joined ABC7@7 to discuss this slice of Italian heaven. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Eataly Silicon Valley opens Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m.at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.

Learn more about Eataly here.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksanta claraitalyabc7@7silicon valleypastaitalian foodrestaurantspizzarestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITALIAN FOOD
Meet the O.G. of Italian eateries
Eminem serves pasta at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening
El Asador combines Italian and Mexican to create the Birria Pizza
New SF museum exhibit looks into doomed city of Pompeii
TOP STORIES
BART service resumes after computer problems, expect delays
SF supervisors vote to create plan offering shelter to all homeless
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Doctors say Santa Clara Co. could see COVID surge peak soon
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Spare the Air Alert in effect Friday in Bay Area
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Show More
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 Friday
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID, data shows
Curry comes up limping after mad scramble in Warriors' loss
Tough Dubs loss in Boston but special night for Warriors employees
More TOP STORIES News