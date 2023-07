Ed Sheeran switched from delivering fans hits to delivering them pizza before one sold out show in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Ed Sheeran surprises fans with pizza in specially-made boxes with tickets to sold out show inside

First, Sheeran helped make the pies and then began handing them out to fans who crowded the local pizza shop once his presence spread.

The free pizza came in specially-made boxes with Sheeran's name and likeness on them.

And, inside they had tickets to his sold out show inside!

The amazing deed was posted to the pop star's Instagram.