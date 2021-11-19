unemployment California

100,000 Californians may be eligible to claim EDD benefits under new rules

EMBED <>More Videos

100K Californians may now be able to claim EDD benefits

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- About 100,000 Californians who were previously denied unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance could now be getting them.

Under new federal rules, the claimants will qualify if they were denied for one of the following three reasons:


  • You refused to work for an employer who violated COVID-19 safety standards.

  • You were laid off or had your hours cut because of COVID-19.

  • You were a school employee whose work schedule was affected by the pandemic.



Starting today, the Employee Development Department will send out emails and text messages to those who qualify.

Related stories and videos:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomoneycoronavirus californiaunemployment californiaunemploymentcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California unemployment crisis: Calamity at the EDD
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
Give Where You Live: Help Bay Area food banks
California jobless rate falls in October as hiring picks up
Self-employed must prove they deserved EDD benefits or pay it all back
Thousands have to wait up to 6 months for unemployment benefits
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News