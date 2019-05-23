building a better bay area

San Jose State University holds multiple commencement ceremonies this week, some graduates worried about Bay Area cost of living

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We all know the Bay Area is thriving economically, but many soon-to-be college graduates are wondering whether or not they'll be able to afford the region's overall cost of living once they earn their degrees.

ABC7 News was at the San Jose State University Event Center Wednesday morning for the first of seven commencement ceremonies to be held over the next three days.

"You now possess a newfound power like our favorite comic book super heroes. With the power comes responsibility, (but) before you deploy your new powers, you have to decide how you're going to use them and whether they will be used for the greater good," said San Jose State University President Mary Papazian in her address to this year's College of Science graduates.

RELATED: UC Berkeley students long journey to graduation started in Ethiopia

According to SJSU, the average loan debt for undergraduate students is $15,000 after graduation. Nearly half of this year's graduating class already have jobs lined up, but there's still uncertainty for some.

"It'd be nice to stay here and contribute to the booming legacy of the Silicon Valley, but you know, the cost of living is just so high," said SJSU graduate Daniel Digiacomo.

Despite the challenge, roughly 70% of graduates are expected to remain in the Bay Area.

RELATED: San Jose State University named 'Most Underrated School in US'

"There is a sense that there is an obligation that once students are out of school and have graduated, to do right by their families. So they are saving, they are taking excellent jobs, and they are living very modestly, in order to accommodate that," said Prof. Colleen Haight, chair of the SJSU economics department.

For many of these students, graduation is a chance to reflect on their accomplishments as they look ahead to the future.

"I want to do strength and conditioning. I want to work with athletes... just teach people, getting them stronger, quicker, in the sport they love," said SJSU graduate Marco Cervantes.

More than 6,800 graduates make up the SJSU Spring 2019 class.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan josebuilding a better bay areaeducationgraduationcollegestudentssan jose state
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News