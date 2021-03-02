Lukewarm reaction among Bay Area educators to Newsom's schools announcement

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders.The reaction to Newsom's schools reopening plan is decidedly mixed among Bay Area educators.In Oakland, where some parents are demanding reopening and the district has yet to reach agreements with its labor unions, the Oakland Education Association was not particularly impressed with Newsom's announcement."In terms of being helpful, not so much," said Chaz Garcia, 2nd Vice-President of the Oakland Education Association. "It generally creates panic, because usually there's a lot of jargon in there folks don't clearly understand."The Mt. Diablo Unified District is also still in the process of negotiating with its labor groups. The superintendent there believes having greater clarity from the state on at least some issues is helpful."What it does do is provide consistent guidance on some of those sticking points that we're still working through," explained Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark. "Some of those sticking points might be testing of staff and students and the cadence of those tests."