schools

Lukewarm reaction among Bay Area educators to Newsom's schools announcement

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders.

The reaction to Newsom's schools reopening plan is decidedly mixed among Bay Area educators.

In Oakland, where some parents are demanding reopening and the district has yet to reach agreements with its labor unions, the Oakland Education Association was not particularly impressed with Newsom's announcement.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to get kids back in public schools by end of March

"In terms of being helpful, not so much," said Chaz Garcia, 2nd Vice-President of the Oakland Education Association. "It generally creates panic, because usually there's a lot of jargon in there folks don't clearly understand."

The Mt. Diablo Unified District is also still in the process of negotiating with its labor groups. The superintendent there believes having greater clarity from the state on at least some issues is helpful.

RELATED: Parents, students hold rally to reopen Oakland Unified schools

"What it does do is provide consistent guidance on some of those sticking points that we're still working through," explained Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark. "Some of those sticking points might be testing of staff and students and the cadence of those tests."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandback to schoolgavin newsomcalifornia department of educationeducationschoolscoronavirus californiaschool boardschoolpublic schoolcovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOLS
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
Our America Will Be...
Parents, students hold rally to reopen Oakland Unified schools
Rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff in San Mateo Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF DA's description of murder suspect outrages victim's family
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area nonprofit helping youth of color become EMTs
California serial killer known as 'I-5 Strangler' killed in prison
SF family relocates so child can attend in-person classes
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
WHO says it's 'unrealistic' to think COVID will end soon
Blue Shield officially takes over CA vaccine distribution
Show More
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
French Bulldog theft caught on video in San Jose
500 stolen bike donations recovered in East Bay
Specialty's Bakery reopens for business in Bay Area
American Idol Recap: The contestant who brought Lionel Richie to tears
More TOP STORIES News