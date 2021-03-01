Oakland parents & students host rally demanding Oakland Unified public schools reopen

RELATED: Oakland Unified school board proposes start date to reopen schools for in-person learning
"Our kids have been out of school for a year now," said parent, David Castillo. "We believe it's time for them to be back in. It's safe now."
The rally was held at Astro Park, off of Lakeshore Avenue, next to Lake Merritt.
RELATED: 'You will not be allowed to interact': East Bay teacher discourages kids from in-person learning
Other parents at the rally told ABC7 News that distance learning is hurting their children, and they just want to have the option of sending their kids back to class.
The Oakland Unified School District recently put out its latest plan to get Pre-K through fifth grades back in school by late March. The Oakland Educators' Association teachers' union says the plan does not address all of the safety measures needed.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
