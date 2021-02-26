Oakland Unified school board proposes start date to reopen schools for in-person learning

This plan has become public as both the school district and teachers are actively negotiating with their labor leaders.
In the middle of February, Oakland Unified's Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell was asked when schools might reopen now that local district teachers were being vaccinated against COVID-19.
RELATED: In-person classes to resume at Livermore Valley Joint Unified next month, district says
"Well, you're asking some great crystal ball questions that I cannot give you a definite answer," said Johnson-Trammell.
On Wednesday night, Oakland Unified officials gave more specifics on their reopening plan in a letter.
"The OUSD Board of Education now believes it is critical for the social-emotional and academic well-being of our students that Oakland Unified safely open our school sites for in-person learning by mid-to -ate-March," the district said in their statement.
The students returning to the classroom would only be Pre-K to fifth grade, and high-need students.
RELATED: San Jose elementary school teachers share distance learning struggles ahead of receiving COVID-19 vaccine
The majority of middle and high school students would not return this academic year under the school district's plan.
"We've put a lot of preparation into the return and our case rates are trending positive," says Oakland Unified School Board President Shanthi Gonzales. "We believe we'll be in the red tier next week, fingers crossed, so the last thing is to have an agreement we can all live with."
The CDC has validated the school board's recommendation and has said that schools can reopen safely nationwide with proper masks and social distancing.
Johnson-Tramell, who has received the first vaccine, doesn't disagree with the school board.
At the same time, the superintendent is still negotiating with the district's labor unions.
The teacher's union for Oakland Unified calls the proposed start date premature, insisting that not all safety measures are in place to go back.
RELATED: East Bay teacher discourages kids from in-person learning
"We're not looking at this as being something that is solely about us, we're thinking about the impact to the community," says Chaz Garcia, of the Oakland Education Association. "So while we may be vaccinated, if all these other measures aren't taken, then we could potentially be putting others at risk."
Meanwhile, Oakland Unified parents, students and some community members hope to make their voices heard at a rally this Sunday at Astro Park.
The event will start at 12 p.m.
"RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
"