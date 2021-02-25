In-person classes to resume at Livermore Valley Joint Unified next month, district says

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District announced on Thursday in-person learning will resume in less than a month.
The district says K-12 students can return to the classroom beginning Monday, March 22.
The return comes a year after the district stopped in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back on March 15, 2020, LVJUSD joined other school districts in California in dismissing classes following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, two days before the shelter-in-place order took effect.
