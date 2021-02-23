Bay Area teacher opens up about what in-person learning will look at this San Jose elementary school

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of many students and teachers throughout the Bay Area and now many are preparing to return to the classroom with new rules and guidance on in-person learning.Annemarie Guido teaches second grade at Lietz Elementary School in San Jose. Her first year as a teacher was just last year.ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz spoke with her about preparing to have some of her kids back in class in a matter of days."I'm really excited. And what's been so great is our families have a choice. They can stay in-person or online," Annemarie said. "So about half of my kids are coming in-person with me and half of them are staying online. I'm going to be teaching the kids in-person in the morning and then they'll go home. And then in the afternoons, I'll log onto Zoom and I'll Zoom with the rest of my kids, and every Wednesday we'll have a whole group online Zoom meeting. So I am so excited and ready to get back into the classroom. I cannot wait."She also talked about how Union School District's nurse, Kristina Suzuki, helped get her classroom ready for in-person learning."She literally came around and looked at every single classroom to make sure that it was up to the standards that it needs to be safe, and gave me ideas of ways that I can pull small groups and still make it remain safe," said Annemarie.In-person learning at Lietz Elementary resumes on Monday, Feb. 22.