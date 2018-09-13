EDUCATION

Children's author Roald Dahl was born 102 years ago Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

In honor of Roald Dahl's birthday, here are some of our favorite quotes from his works. (Dave Pickoff, File/AP Photo)

Thursday marks 102 years since the birth of beloved late children's author Roald Dahl.

Dahl, who grew up in Wales, worked for Shell oil company before enlisting with the Royal Air Force in World War II. After that, he wrote short stories and novellas for adults before publishing his first famous children's book, James and the Giant Peach, in 1960.

This was followed by an "unbroken string of hugely successful, best-selling titles," according to Scholastic, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Matilda.

In 2015, fans across the globe participated in a year-long Roald Dahl 100 celebration. For his 102nd birthday this year, RoaldDahl.com encourages kids to share a story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchildrenbooksentertainmentmoviesbirthdayhistorybuzzworthyfeel good
EDUCATION
Football helping Bay Area teachers afford homes
SoCal school football fans facing claims of racist behavior at game
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
More Education
Top Stories
Hundreds protest outside Global Climate Action Summit in SF
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Outer bands approaching Carolina coast
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to stop in San Jose on book tour
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
Show More
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average today
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
More News