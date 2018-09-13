Thursday marks 102 years since the birth of beloved late children's author Roald Dahl.
Dahl, who grew up in Wales, worked for Shell oil company before enlisting with the Royal Air Force in World War II. After that, he wrote short stories and novellas for adults before publishing his first famous children's book, James and the Giant Peach, in 1960.
This was followed by an "unbroken string of hugely successful, best-selling titles," according to Scholastic, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Matilda.
In 2015, fans across the globe participated in a year-long Roald Dahl 100 celebration. For his 102nd birthday this year, RoaldDahl.com encourages kids to share a story.
