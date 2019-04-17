Education

Dixie School District board votes to approve name change

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A Marin County school district voted to change its name that many consider racist.

Critics of the Dixie School District argued the word "Dixie" was too closely linked with slavery and the Confederate south.

The controversy divided the community for months.

The vote passed three to one-- one board member abstained.

Activist Kerry Pearson called for the name to be changed all the way back in 1997.

"I wish it was done with more enthusiasm, but I'm glad it's done. Now I don't know what I'm gonna do for the next 10 or 15 years."

The board did not decide on a new name. They will be taking suggestions from the community.

The new name for the district and the elementary school will be put up to a committee and voted on in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan rafaelvotingschoolracism
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News