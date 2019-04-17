Dixie School District board votes to approve name change

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A Marin County school district voted to change its name that many consider racist.Critics of the Dixie School District argued the word "Dixie" was too closely linked with slavery and the Confederate south.The controversy divided the community for months.The vote passed three to one-- one board member abstained.Activist Kerry Pearson called for the name to be changed all the way back in 1997."I wish it was done with more enthusiasm, but I'm glad it's done. Now I don't know what I'm gonna do for the next 10 or 15 years."The board did not decide on a new name. They will be taking suggestions from the community.The new name for the district and the elementary school will be put up to a committee and voted on in August.