Funding sourced to keep AC Transit running to Oakland schools

Lawmakers, educators, transit officials and the mayor of Oakland all came together Wednesday morning to announce funding to keep AC Transit running to Oakland schools."As a Skyline High graduate and an OUSD mom and mayor, I am so grateful to state legislators and especially Nancy Skinner for getting allocation in the state budget to supplement bus service for our school children. This is critical," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.$1 million from the state will fund the buses through the 2019-2020 school year."This is a one time fix. We now have one year to come up with a permanent solution," said Schaaf.AC Transit and the school district have had a 20 year agreement in place to pay for the bus service. The school district has said it no longer has the money to pay AC Transit.State Senator Nancy Skinner was praised at the press conference for finding the money in the state budget and was called "The Budget Wizard" for her work."None of us succeed alone," said St. Sen. Skinner.She thanked everyone who helped make this happen."Every student deserves safe and reliable transportation to get to school and unfortunately the state in funding our schools does not provide adequate funding," she said.