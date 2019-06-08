New Haven Teachers Association reaches tentative agreement with district

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A tentative agreement has been reached by the New Haven Unified School District and its teachers.The strike began on May 20, it's been 14 days since the strike started and it may now end just a week before school is over in this district.The road towards this agreement wasn't easy said teacher Quien Bullard, "I've barely seen my kids and my family in the last 14 days or beyond and just feeling everyone's support. Feeling that sight of relief."The agreement will provide teachers with a three percent on the schedule pay increase retroactive January 1st, 2019. Something teachers said was necessary to support their families."It's getting harder and harder to make a living in the Bay Area as a teacher and that's really what this fight was about, forcing the school district to realize that they have to make teachers the priority," said teacher Shane Henderson.New Haven Unified School District teachers will also receive a 2.5 percent bonus for the 2018 and 2019 school year."My message is very simple, it's been the same thing. The fact that we should be recognized and heard," said New Haven Teacher Association President, Joe Ku' e Angeles.The Unified School District also had a message for them."Both teams put in almost 200 hours at the bargaining table during the strike to reach an agreement. We are thrilled that our teachers will be back with their students where they, the community, and the District want them to be."This victory is not effective yet."Ratification vote that will happen on Sunday. Pending ratification teachers can be back in the classroom on Monday," said teacher Pace Lash.Lash is optimistic it will be ratified on Monday.Retirees affected by the days of strike can now earn those days back if they work over the summer.In a press release sent out by the district, the agreement reached works out as follows: