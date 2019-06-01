New Haven teachers strike continue despite State Superintendent's visit

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The strike has entered its ninth day as of Friday. Only two weeks of school remain.After seven hours of bargaining, teachers and the New Haven Unified School District did not come to an agreement.Eleven-thousand students in South Hayward and Union City are in limbo.Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent, was invited to the table and joined the meeting for a few hours on Friday.Both teams hoped his presence would add a fresh perspective but to no avail.The New Haven Unified School District issued this statement, late Friday afternoon:"At the request of the NHTA (New Haven Teachers Association), the district team shared a framework for a proposal to take to NHTA members. The association rejected the district's framework. Furthermore, the association chose not to reciprocate with a response. The day concluded without an agreement.""We're still in the process of trying to get a resolution. We didn't get the chance to put together a proposal that we can look at together," Joe Ku'e Angeles, President of NHTA, said. "We're still in a couple of places where there is a difference of opinion of understanding of where we need to get to for that."Teachers are asking for approximately 7-percent increase in salary over three years. The district says that's about $10 million more than they can afford. Some end of year ceremonies have already been canceled.The last day of school is June 13.