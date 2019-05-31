teachers

State Superintendent to sit in on New Haven Unified negotiations

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be joining New Haven School District labor negotiations today.

The strike has now entered its 9th day. The teachers are asking for a 7 percent raise over 3 years; the district says it doesn't have the money. The strike is taking its toll on students.

"Ever since the strike started I've been impacted to the point that it was really stressful," said Stephanie Maldonado, student.

Schools are open, but classes are consolidated and attendance is down significantly. The two sides negotiated until 11p.m. Thursday and will be back at table at 11 a.m. on Friday.
