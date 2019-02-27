Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland teacher strike moves into fifth day

Oakland school students and their parents, along with several teachers brought their message to the California State Building downtown Wednesday, a lesson of sorts for their makeshift strike school.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland school students and their parents, along with several teachers brought their message to the California State Building downtown Wednesday, a lesson of sorts for their makeshift strike school.

Negotiations between the Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association resumed at the state building on Wednesday afternoon.

"The choice of songs is obvious, intentional on our part," said parent organizer Ursula Aldana. "It's a real learning opportunity for your kids to participate in the strike."

Despite a marathon bargaining session Tuesday, the Oakland Teacher Strike is now in its 5th day.

The district's offer remains an 8.5 percent raise over 4 years. The teachers want 12 percent over 3 years.

"We're still hoping that we can come to an agreement," said OUSD Spokesman John Sasaki. "This has gone on longer than many of us hoped or thought it would. A lot of our students, families want to get back to class."

The talks may be dragging on, but the teachers' energy appears high. A large contingent took over the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 580 in the Laurel District.

"I can say that we are still really excited for the cause," said teacher Liana Nelson-Smith, "but some of us are feeling a little weary, but we're ready to go as long as it takes."

At La Escuelita Elementary, picketers set up at every entrance, ready to shut down the scheduled meeting of the school board, one set to include discussion about nearly $22 million in budget cuts.

"They're wanting to make a lot of cuts this evening and that's not something we would like to see happen," said striking teacher Rebecca Recco. "We would like to make that stop."

