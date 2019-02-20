OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know

Here's a closer look at a few of the issues surrounding the Oakland Teacher Strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Get ready - teachers in Oakland are set to go on strike starting Thursday at 6:30 a.m

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Resources for parents here

The teacher union and district met Wednesday to continue negotiations. The district did increase its salary offer, with a total compensation package of 8.5 percent. Teachers have been asking for a 12 percent increase. Negotiations are expected to resume Friday.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.

