Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Get ready - teachers in Oakland are set to go on strike starting Thursday at 6:30 a.m
The teacher union and district met Wednesday to continue negotiations. The district did increase its salary offer, with a total compensation package of 8.5 percent. Teachers have been asking for a 12 percent increase. Negotiations are expected to resume Friday.
