WATCH LIVE: Oakland teachers officially on strike

Oakland Unified School District teachers have officially hit the picket line after union leaders could not reach an agreement with the district during their final attempt at negotiations.Oakland teachers have been working without a contract since 2017. They want a 12 percent raise over three years.The district is offering a compensation package, accounting to 8.5 percent over four years.Now teachers are on the picket line.A majority of parents seem to support the teachers. Many say they're keeping their kids home because they don't want to cross the picket line - some concerned about safety.Schools will remain open and the district is encouraging students to attend during the strike but it won't be class as usual.The Oakland Education Association does not want parents to send their kids to school because the district loses money if students don't show up.Plans are in place to help those families with places where they can send their children.Oakland Parks and Recreation will be opening up 15 rec centers across the city from 8 .am. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for as long as the strike lasts.Some of those include Allendale, Manzanita, Redwood Heights and Mosswood.The teachers union will staff the center, along with volunteers, who will oversee activities and provide food to students who show up.Also, all the city's public libraries will be open during regular business hours.