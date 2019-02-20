Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Education Association (OEA) has asked parents not to send their children to school because the "school district collects money for student attendance."
The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is telling parents "schools will remain open but it will not be 'school as usual.'"
Below are resources provided by both sides and a list of recreation centers, libraries and transportation services that will be affected during the strike.
Oakland Education Association Resources
Oakland Education Association (OEA) is the Oakland teachers' union leading negotiations with the school district.
Spanish-language Facebook group for Spanish-speaking families (¡Nosotros Apoyamos a los Maestros de Oakland!)
OEA's PowerPoint presentation to Alameda County families outlining need for new contract for teachers (Spanish/English).
OEA's detailed breakdown of OUSD's proposal.
OEA's Frequently Asked Questions about the strike
Bread for Ed is a a coalition of teachers, community organizations, faith organizations, and parents who are working to ensure food security for students and teachers in support of the Oakland Education Association strike.
OUSD Resources
Oakland Unified School District(OUSD) represents the city of Oakland in negotiations.
OUSD's Guide to what you need to know about the strike and how to prepare
The Oakland School District has put together information about the impending strike and resources for parents and students. You can find it in several languages here:
Arabic
Cambodian
Chinese
English
Spanish
Negotiations Update and Public Release of Fact-finding Report
OUSD's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about potential strike, negotiations and the budget
Preguntas frecuentes sobre las Negociaciones y el Presupuesto de OUSD (FAQ) - Actualizado el 30 de enero, 2019
AC Transit update on changes to Montera Middle School, Skyline High School and Oakland Community Day School bus lines.
City of Oakland
In the event of an Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) teachers' strike, the City of Oakland is prepared to provide safe spaces at 15 recreation centers and all public libraries to support Oakland families affected by the strike.
15 Recreation Centers Open
In response to a request from the Oakland Education Association (OEA), Oakland Parks, Recreation & Youth Development (OPRYD) will open 15 recreation centers between 8 am and 3 pm, Monday through Friday, as early as Wednesday, February 20:
Allendale, Arroyo Viejo, Brookdale, Bushrod, Carmen Flores, DeFremery, Dimond, Ira Jenkins, FM Smith, Franklin, Golden Gate, Manzanita, Montclair, San Antonio, Redwood Heights, Mosswood
OEA will rent the facilities from OPRYD at no cost. From 8 am to 3 pm, OEA will provide staffing and volunteers to facilitate the day and provide food for youth. For more details, or if you would like to volunteer, contact the Oakland Education Association at (510) 763-4020.
At 3 pm each day, OPRYD will resume normal recreation center operations, programming, and services. OPRYD and OEA will jointly monitor the situation; OPRYD will remain flexible and provide additional services and/or facilities if deemed necessary.
Public Libraries Open
All public library branches, the African American Museum and Library at Oakland (AAMLO), the Oakland Tool Lending Library, and Second Start program will be open regular business hours in the event of a strike. Children seven (7) and younger must be fully supervised by a parent or responsible caregiver.
Library meeting rooms can be booked in the event of a strike. Some Solidarity Schools have already reserved space at OPL venues. Parents should know that these are not run by the library, and that library staff cannot supervise children.
Through our collaboration, OPRYD and OPL hope to minimize the impact a strike could have on Oakland's youth and families.
