Oakland Education Association says an agreement has been reached with Oakland Unified School District.

Oakland teachers' union says tentative agreement reached with OUSD in contract negotiations

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Education Association says a tentative agreement has been reached with Oakland Unified School District concerning the teachers' strike, which has now been called off.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

This comes after over a week of striking and contract negotiations.

"Our collective power forced OUSD to commit to living wages for educators, more resources in our schools, enforceable working conditions & common good issues for our students & their families," OEA said in a tweet early Monday morning.

The tentative agreement still has to be voted on by OEA members.

They say that schools will be open on Monday for students and instruction will resume on Tuesday.

In a release, OEA says Monday will be a "transition day" for members to prepare for school on Tuesday, but it's not clear how many staff will be on site.

There are eight days remaining in the 2022-2023 school year for OUSD.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live