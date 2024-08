San Jose Taco Bell employees striking against excessive heat, labor law violations

Taco Bell workers at the San Jose location on South King Road will strike to protest against excessive heat and labor law violations.

Taco Bell workers at the San Jose location on South King Road will strike to protest against excessive heat and labor law violations.

Taco Bell workers at the San Jose location on South King Road will strike to protest against excessive heat and labor law violations.

Taco Bell workers at the San Jose location on South King Road will strike to protest against excessive heat and labor law violations.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Taco Bell workers are heating up the picket lines Wednesday.

Workers at the location on South King Road will strike to protest against excessive heat and labor law violations.

Some staff complain that kitchen temperatures have risen to nearly 90 degrees due to the company not repairing the store's air conditioner.

They're also demanding local lawmakers create advanced training for workers to teach them their workplace rights.