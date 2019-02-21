VIDEO: First Day of Oakland Teacher Strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The first day of the Oakland teacher strike brought a large crow out in support. On Thursday, 3,000 teachers went on strike after two years of failed contract negotiations with the district.
The teacher union and district met Wednesday to continue negotiations. The district did increase its salary offer, with a total compensation package of 8.5 percent.
Teachers have been asking for a 12 percent increase. Negotiations are expected to resume Friday.
