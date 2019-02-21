OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

VIDEO: First Day of Oakland Teacher Strike

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The first day of the Oakland teacher strike brought a large crow out in support. On Thursday, 3,000 teachers went on strike after two years of failed contract negotiations with the district.

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Resources for parents here

The teacher union and district met Wednesday to continue negotiations. The district did increase its salary offer, with a total compensation package of 8.5 percent.

Teachers have been asking for a 12 percent increase. Negotiations are expected to resume Friday.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.
