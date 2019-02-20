EDUCATION

Oakland teachers, school district leave negotiating table

The Oakland School District and the teacher's union are at the negotiating table today in an effort to avoid a strike planned for Thursday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland School District and the teacher's union have left the negotiating table today ahead of tomorro's strike and will return to try to reach a deal Friday morning.

RELATED: Parents worried about looming Oakland teacher strike, some saying they won't cross picket line

The district had been optimistic about the meeting.

"We, the district, and the union are meeting this morning, so there is certainly hope. Both sides want to avoid a strike. Teachers and the district want to avoid a strike, families and students don't want a strike, so we are hopeful there is some middle ground that we can come to today," said district spokesperson John Sasaki.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Keeping teachers in the Bay Area

The union president, Keith Brown, issued this statement:

"We received a bargaining proposal from the district, which our bargaining team has reviewed. While we believe this proposal continues to fall short of reinvesting in our schools at the levels our students deserve, our bargaining team has agreed to meet with the district's negotiators tomorrow morning to review it together and ask clarifying questions. We will bring you a bargaining update after the meeting. In the meantime stay united, and continue your preparations to walk the line for the schools our students deserve."

The teachers union announced at a 1:30 p.m. press conference that both sides have left the negotiating table and will return Friday morning at 9 a.m. The district says it will push out information about the negotiations to families as soon as they get it.

RELATED: What the independent fact-finding report suggests for Oakland educators

If an agreement is not reached, the strike is set to start at 6 a.m. Thursday. Schools will be open and students will receive an unexcused absence if they are not in class.

Teachers have set up what they are calling solidarity schools where children can be dropped off and supervised if parents don't want them crossing the picket line.
