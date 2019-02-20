OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --On Thursday, 3,000 teachers in Oakland are planning to strike after two years of failed contract negotiations. Here's a closer look at a few of the issues at the center of the impasse.
SALARYTeachers are requesting a 12 percent raise over three years
- 3% for 2017-2018
- 4% for 2018-2019
- 5% for 2019-2020
The district is offering 15% raise over three years
- 1% for 17-18 effective June 30, 2018
- 1% effective July 1, 2018
- 1.5% effective January 1, 2020
- 1.5% effective June 30, 2020
Recommendations from fact finding report is a 6% raise over two years
- 3% for 2017-2018
- 3% for 2017-2019
- Reopen talks for increase in 2019-2020
CLASS SIZESTeachers are requesting a reducing class sizes by one student each year
- Reduce by 2 students each year at schools with population of 80% or higher of unduplicated pupils
- Require the district to pay overages when class size numbers exceed the caps-- $25 daily per-pupil overage for elementary, $8 for secondary school
The district is offering class-specific reductions
- Raise some special education caps
- Reduce PE class sizes and fine arts classes
Fact finding report recommends reducing by 1 student, fully implemented by July 2020
- Parties form joint class size reduction taskforce to look at ways to fund further class size reductions
- $9 daily per-pupil overage for elementary, $2 for secondary school
- Status quo on special education caps