EDUCATION

Oakland Teacher Strike: A closer look at the issues union, district are discussing

Here's a closer look at a few of the issues surrounding the Oakland Teacher Strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
On Thursday, 3,000 teachers in Oakland are planning to strike after two years of failed contract negotiations. Here's a closer look at a few of the issues at the center of the impasse.

SALARY

Teachers are requesting a 12 percent raise over three years

  • 3% for 2017-2018
  • 4% for 2018-2019
  • 5% for 2019-2020

The district is offering 15% raise over three years
  • 1% for 17-18 effective June 30, 2018
  • 1% effective July 1, 2018
  • 1.5% effective January 1, 2020
  • 1.5% effective June 30, 2020


Recommendations from fact finding report is a 6% raise over two years
  • 3% for 2017-2018
  • 3% for 2017-2019
  • Reopen talks for increase in 2019-2020

CLASS SIZES

Teachers are requesting a reducing class sizes by one student each year

  • Reduce by 2 students each year at schools with population of 80% or higher of unduplicated pupils

  • Require the district to pay overages when class size numbers exceed the caps-- $25 daily per-pupil overage for elementary, $8 for secondary school

The district is offering class-specific reductions
  • Raise some special education caps
  • Reduce PE class sizes and fine arts classes

Fact finding report recommends reducing by 1 student, fully implemented by July 2020
  • Parties form joint class size reduction taskforce to look at ways to fund further class size reductions
  • $9 daily per-pupil overage for elementary, $2 for secondary school
  • Status quo on special education caps
