SALARY



3% for 2017-2018

4% for 2018-2019

5% for 2019-2020

1% for 17-18 effective June 30, 2018

1% effective July 1, 2018

1.5% effective January 1, 2020

1.5% effective June 30, 2020



3% for 2017-2018

3% for 2017-2019

Reopen talks for increase in 2019-2020

CLASS SIZES



Reduce by 2 students each year at schools with population of 80% or higher of unduplicated pupils



Require the district to pay overages when class size numbers exceed the caps-- $25 daily per-pupil overage for elementary, $8 for secondary school

Raise some special education caps

Reduce PE class sizes and fine arts classes

Parties form joint class size reduction taskforce to look at ways to fund further class size reductions

$9 daily per-pupil overage for elementary, $2 for secondary school

Status quo on special education caps

On Thursday, 3,000 teachers in Oakland are planning to strike after two years of failed contract negotiations. Here's a closer look at a few of the issues at the center of the impasse.