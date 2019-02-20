OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Teacher Strike: Oakland principals lobby lawmakers in Sacramento

A teacher from Oakland, Calif. is seen in Sacramento, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (KGO-TV)

In an unprecedented move, three dozen principals from the Oakland Unified School District took a rare day away from their campuses and made the long trek to the State Capitol in Sacramento to lobby for more state funding for public education. It comes on the eve of a possible teachers strike in Oakland.

"I think while the attention is on this, while people realize there's an affordability crisis for our teachers, we can get some attention here," said Peter Van Tassel, the principal of Cleveland Elementary School.

The principals met with new California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond as well as several other lawmakers, including Assemblymember Rob Bonta of Oakland.

The three primary asks: increased per pupil funding for public schools, forgiveness of a $36 million dollar loan to OUSD in 2003 and a revision of the state's charter law, which principals argue is a major drain on funding for public schools in Oakland.

