Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine

David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been accepted to UC Irvine.

David Hogg, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most visible student activists, has been accepted to UC Irvine.

Hogg's mother said he will postpone his first year of college to work on the midterm elections.

Hogg emerged as an advocate for gun control measures after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked him on Twitter after he had been rejected by several universities to which he applied.

Hogg called on advertisers to boycott her show, which some did, including TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and others.

